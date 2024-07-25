Four Muay Thai battles round out ONE Fight Night 24 

The first of the bouts announced to complete the show at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, are Aliff Sor Dechapan and Zakaria El Jamari.

El Jamari has stepped in on short notice to replace Thongpoon PK Saenchai in the strawweight Muay Thai contest. The 34-year-old is riding a wave of momentum after defeating Thongpoon by unanimous decision in May.

Aliff blitzed his way through the ONE Lumpinee platform with four straight wins, but he is now looking to get back on track after falling to a pair of defeats against stellar opposition as a full-fledged member of the ONE roster.

Further up the card, Ferrari Fairtex will bid to make it five straight victories when he welcomes Russian power puncher Dmitrii Kovtun to the global stage.