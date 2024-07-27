One down, 7 to go: China wins first diving gold in Paris sweep quest

China has ruled diving for decades, and three years ago in Tokyo, it won seven of eight gold medals. But it has never pulled off the elusive gold sweep. That’s the goal this time.

The Chinese were first on Saturday in the women’s synchronised 3-meter springboard with 337.68 points on five dives. They were followed by Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of the United States with 314.64 points and the British team of Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with bronze and 302.28 points.

The same Chinese duo also won gold in the last three world championships and were heavy favorites going in.

“We’re very happy to get the gold medal, of course,” Chen said.

The Americans followed China on all of their dives, seeing their performance and knowing what they had to do to match it. They also performed the same five dives as China.

“The Chinese have been the gold standard in diving for decades,” Cook said. “But we are peers with them, and the goal is to beat them one day. They are amazing competitors and hardly ever mess up.