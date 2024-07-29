Marchand’s record-breaking feat was etched in history thanks to Omega’s cutting-edge timing system. Omega employs TouchPad technology, which stops the clock with a pressure range of 1.5 to 2.5 kilograms (3.3 to 5.5 pounds), ensuring the most accurate time measurement in swimming. Introduced at the 1968 Olympics and used since Tokyo 2020, this technology continues to set the standard in sports timing.

In addition to the TouchPad, the competition featured Vionardo's 4K UHD graphic technology, which provided real-time, high-resolution graphics for television broadcasts in multiple languages. This technology supports remote operation, reducing the need for extensive on-site infrastructure and promoting sustainability.