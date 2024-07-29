Marchand finished with a time of 4 minutes 02.95 seconds, surpassing American Michael Phelps' 2008 record of 4 minutes 03.84 seconds achieved in the Beijing Olympiad.
Japan's Tomoyuki Matsushita claimed silver in a thrilling finish, touching the wall in 4:08.62. American Carson Foster was just off the pace, settling for bronze in 4:08.66.
Marchand’s record-breaking feat was etched in history thanks to Omega’s cutting-edge timing system. Omega employs TouchPad technology, which stops the clock with a pressure range of 1.5 to 2.5 kilograms (3.3 to 5.5 pounds), ensuring the most accurate time measurement in swimming. Introduced at the 1968 Olympics and used since Tokyo 2020, this technology continues to set the standard in sports timing.
In addition to the TouchPad, the competition featured Vionardo's 4K UHD graphic technology, which provided real-time, high-resolution graphics for television broadcasts in multiple languages. This technology supports remote operation, reducing the need for extensive on-site infrastructure and promoting sustainability.
Omega, serving as the official timekeeper for the 31st time since 1932, continues to elevate the standards of precision and efficiency in modern timekeeping, using reliable and specially adapted technologies to announce the winners of gold, silver, and bronze medals throughout the Paris 2024 Olympics.