South Korean women archers dominate Olympics for 36 years

The South Korean team, consisting of Lim Si-hyeon, Nam Su-hyeon and Jeon Hun-young, defeated China in a shoot-off to win 5-4 in the women’s archery team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The match took place at Les Invalides in Paris on Sunday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his admiration for the national archery team members on his Facebook account Monday morning, saying he watched and cheered with bated breath until the final shoot-off.

“Although none of the three athletes had prior Olympic experience, they overcame the highly challenging Korean national team selection process and proved once again that being the best in Korea means being the best in the world.”

Sunday’s victory means South Korea has won in the women’s team event every single time for 36 years now since it was officially added to the quadrennial sports event at the 1988 Seoul Games.

This record ties Korean archers with the US men’s 400m medley relay swimming team for the most consecutive victories in a specific event by a single country, with both streaks spanning 36 years and still ongoing. The US men’s 400m swimming team, which won from the 1984 Los Angeles Games to the 2020 Tokyo Games, hasn’t yet competed in Paris.