Philippines wins floor exercise gold medal at Paris Olympics

Yulo tallied 15.000 points as the third gymnast competing in his pet apparatus, sufficient for a golden finish–the first of the country in this year’s Olympics and second overall after Hidilyn Diaz Naranjo’s breakthrough gold in the Tokyo Games.

Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, the defending champion of the event, won the silver while Great Britain’s Jake Jarman rounded out the podium with a bronze.

Spain’s Rayderley Zapata opened the floor exercise with a routine that earned him 14.333 points. Dolgopyat followed suit and scored 14.966 points, giving Yulo a tough act to follow.