Nabil Anane reflects on ONE Fight Night 24 win 

Despite his meteoric rise through the talent-laden division, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout wants to make sure that he is ready to kick off a long world title reign before he dives headfirst into a showdown with the winner of the upcoming ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

“I got a lot of things to learn, more and more. When I [am ready to] get the belt, I will tell you,” he said.

“But for now, I want to learn more. I want to have more experience, and when I'm ready, I'll be the champion, and I don't want anyone to beat me. I have a lot of things to learn, and step by step. I always say this to everyone, no rush. I got a lot of time."