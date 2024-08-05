Nabil Anane reflects on ONE Fight Night 24 win 

The towering 6-foot-4 20-year-old topped two-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Felipe Lobo by unanimous decision at the August 3 blockbuster.
Speaking to reporters during the post-fight press conference at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Anane beamed after adding a huge scalp to his fighting resume.
“This is one of the biggest wins in my life, because it’s in one of the biggest promotions in the world, best of the best, like [ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong] said,” Anane proclaimed.
“I'm very proud of myself, I'm proud of my team. Many guys were surprised that I was fighting the guy ranked number three. Many people said I'm not on his level. I proved myself. I feel sorry for him, but this is the game."
Anane’s win streak reached four fights as he enhanced his claims to a world title shot by leaving the third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender in his wake.
Despite his meteoric rise through the talent-laden division, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout wants to make sure that he is ready to kick off a long world title reign before he dives headfirst into a showdown with the winner of the upcoming ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9.
“I got a lot of things to learn, more and more. When I [am ready to] get the belt, I will tell you,” he said.
“But for now, I want to learn more. I want to have more experience, and when I'm ready, I'll be the champion, and I don't want anyone to beat me. I have a lot of things to learn, and step by step. I always say this to everyone, no rush. I got a lot of time."