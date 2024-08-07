Badminton hero Kunlavut greeted by fans at Suvarnabhumi

Badminton star Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn, who won Thailand its first silver medal in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday morning to a warm welcome from sports fans.

Kunlavut arrived with staffers and members of the national teams in badminton, shooting and athletics who participated in the summer Olympic Games in the French capital. They were greeted by fans holding banners and presenting them with bouquets of flowers.

Among the welcoming fans were Tourism and Sport Minister Sermsak Pongpanich and Kamala Thongkorn, founder of the Banthongyord Badminton School in Bangkok, which Kunlavut and other national athletes attended.

The world no. 8 Kunlavut, 23, lost to Denmark’s world no. 2 Viktor Axelsen in Monday’s final round, claiming the silver medal. It was the country’s first medal in this year's Olympic Games and the first Olympic medal ever for the Thai national badminton team.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday congratulated Kunlavut on his achievement, adding that he has become an inspiration to others and has boosted the morale of Thai athletes in other sports who will be competing after him at the Paris Olympics.