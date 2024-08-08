Last Vietnamese athlete out, Vietnam go home without a medal

The Vietnam Team go home empty-handed after the last athlete fails to advance to the medal match at the Paris Olympics on August 8.

Canoeist Nguyen Thi Huong competes in the women's C1 200m event. She is an unknown player among the world's elite rivals as it is her first time in an Olympics.

However after all medal hopes were dashed, Huong is expected to make a surprise.

In the qualification, Huong was against five players from Spain, Ukraine, Canada, France and Hungary and finished last at 49.74sec.

She was dropped to the playoff against seven others. The two best ones qualify for the semi-finals. Huong paddles faster at 49.09sec and places sixth, officially out of the tournament.

Earlier, on August 7 night, weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh, the final hope of a medal from Vietnam, could not make his task in the men's 61kg class.