Thai Olympians led by golden ‘Tennis’ return to heroes’ welcome

Panipak Wongpattanakit, who made history in Paris as the first Thai athlete to win gold medals at two consecutive Olympics in the women's 49kg taekwondo category, led the team.

Thailand had set an ambitious target of six gold medals at the Games.

Joining Panipak was Janjaem Suwannapheng, who secured a bronze medal in the women's 66kg boxing, ensuring that Thailand did not return home empty-handed from the boxing arena.

Overall, the Thai delegation brought home a total of one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals from the July 23-August 11 Games. While the medal tally was an improvement from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where

Thailand won just one gold and one bronze, it fell short of the pre-Games target of six golds.