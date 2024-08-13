Unexpected situations for Sandy at Sepang

Thai racing driver Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik sits in 2nd place in the overall GT3 standings after the first two events at Buriram and Bangsaen respectively.

The third event of the calendar set to host Race 5 and Race 6 of the Thailand Super Series 2024 over the weekend got off to a steady start, with practice sessions beginning on Wednesday and Thursday.

The official practices took place on Friday, with Sandy and his teammate, rising Chinese racing star Deng Yi showing great pace in both short and long runs in the ever-changing conditions at the Sepang circuit.

Saturday morning would host the qualifying sessions in which Sandy secured P3 for the start of Race 5. His teammate Deng Yi secured P7 for Race 6.

Race 5 took place on Saturday afternoon, with Sandy taking the start. The Thai driver would claim 2nd place off the line and held his position until the pit window opened when he could hand over to his teammate Deng Yi. Due to a greater compensation time in the pits at this circuit - and a 5-second success penalty for their 3rd place in the last race at Bangsaen - Deng Yi rejoined the race in 5th position.

The Chinese racing driver managed to catch and pass another car before the finish, giving the pair a 4th place finish as the flag dropped.