79 Thai athletes to compete in 2024 Paris Paralympics

Thailand will send 79 athletes to compete in 15 sports at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games, to be held in Paris from Wednesday (August 28) to September 8, the Paralympic Committee of Thailand announced on Tuesday.

Saysunee Jana, a wheelchair fencer, and Athiwat Paeng-nuea, a wheelchair racer will lead the parade of Thai national athletes in the opening ceremony on Wednesday, committee chairman Naiyanobh Bhirombhakdi said.

The ceremony starts at 7.40pm local time at Place de la Concorde in Paris. The event is expected to be participated in by some 6,000 athletes and staff from 184 countries and territories.

Saysunee, who has so far competed in six editions of Paralympic Games, said she was 100% confident that she would bring back a medal to Thai sport fans.

The veteran 50-year-old fencer has won two gold, one silver and three bronze Paralympic medals.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics contain 549 sport events for persons with disabilities. The number of Thai athletes to compete in 15 sports are as follows: Table tennis (12), wheelchair racing (9), badminton (8), boccia (8), track and field (7), shooting (6), bicycle (5), swimming (5), wheelchair fencing (4), taekwondo (4), archery (3), rowing (2), canoeing (2), weightlifting (2), wheelchair tennis (1), and judo (1).