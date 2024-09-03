Nation Group employees secure two more medals at 2024 Paralympics

Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Nation Group, remarked, "It is a great pleasure to see the Thai Paralympic team performing excellently at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Currently, Team Thailand is ranked 17th with 3 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals. It is an honour that 3 of those bronze medals have been achieved by Nation Group employees."

"I would like to congratulate Amnuay and Mongkhon, both Thai national badminton players, as well as Khwansuda Phuangkitcha for her previous success in taekwondo. They have all demonstrated perseverance and dedication after years of hard training. They are truly examples of determination and resilience."