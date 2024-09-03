Nation Group employees secure two more medals at 2024 Paralympics

Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Nation Group, remarked, "It is a great pleasure to see the Thai Paralympic team performing excellently at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Currently, Team Thailand is ranked 17th with 3 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals. It is an honour that 3 of those bronze medals have been achieved by Nation Group employees."
"I would like to congratulate Amnuay and Mongkhon, both Thai national badminton players, as well as Khwansuda Phuangkitcha for her previous success in taekwondo. They have all demonstrated perseverance and dedication after years of hard training. They are truly examples of determination and resilience."
"Nation Group is preparing to host a victory celebration for these three Thai national disabled athlete heroes and will present them with awards as a token of our appreciation for winning medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games."
"On behalf of the management and employees of Nation Group, I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication, which has brought pride to both our organization and the nation."
In the women’s doubles badminton WH1-WH2 class, Amnuay Wetwithan, paired with Sujirat Pookkham, delivered an outstanding performance, defeating the No. 2 seeds of the tournament, Cynthia Mathez and Ilaria Renggli from Switzerland, in a fiercely contested match. They won 2 straight games with scores of 22-20 and 27-25, securing their second bronze medal together.
In the men's singles SL3 category, Mongkhon Bunsun made history in his first Paralympics, earning another victory for the Thai badminton team by defeating Daisuke Fujihara from Japan in straight games with scores of 21-15, 21-15, and winning the bronze medal as he aimed.