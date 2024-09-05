TrustGolf, NB3 partner for 8 junior tournaments, offer US summer camp chance

This collaboration unveiled via video conference on September 4, 2024, features Prin Singhanart, founder of TrustGolf, Samerphorn Kantathan, JAT's tournament director and Ryan Burr, NB3’s representative.
The newly formed partnership will introduce the JAT-NB3 Elite Series, consisting of seven preliminary tournaments leading up to the "JAT-NB3 Asian Championship" in April 2025.
The Asian Championship will determine eight boys and eight girls from four age groups (A, B, C, D) who will qualify for the "NB3 World Championship" in the US in November 2025.
Additionally, TrustGolf will select 20 top performers to attend a one-month summer camp in Florida, USA, in July 2025. This camp will offer expert training, competitive play, and interactions with university coaches.
Prin expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This initiative presents a tremendous opportunity for young golfers to advance their careers. Our past successes with young talents, including those who now excel on the LPGA Tour, inspire us to nurture the next generation. We’re excited to provide this pathway for future stars."
She added, "We’d like to thank Ryan for the collaboration with NB3 to give youth golfers this opportunity. We plan to hold eight events, starting with the first one in September and continuing monthly until March next year. The top players from these seven events will qualify for the eighth event which is the Asian Championship, where young golfers from across Asia will compete for the chance to play in the NB3 World Championship in November in the US They will have the opportunity to compete in LPGA and PGA Tour events, as well as major amateur tournaments. This is a great opportunity and a fast track for young golfers."
Ryan Burr highlighted the unique aspects of this collaboration, noting, "This is a groundbreaking opportunity for Thai junior golfers. The upcoming series, culminating in the Asian Championship, will offer vital exposure and a pathway to the NB3World Championship. Our goal is to elevate this event to a new level of international recognition."
Samerphorn Kantathan added that the tournaments are open to both JAT members and non-members who missed out on the August Q-School. She noted, "We are still accepting applications for this year's events. Non-members and those who did not qualify through Q-School can still earn points and qualify for future tournaments."
The inaugural JAT-NB3 Elite Series circuit will take place from September 27-29 at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Cha-am, Phetchaburi.
The event will feature stroke play over three days for Class A (ages 15-18) and Class B (ages 13-14), and two days for Class C (ages 10-12) and Class D (under 10). Points from the Junior Golf Scoreboard, World Amateur Golf Ranking, and JAT Order of Merit will be accumulated to qualify for international competitions.
New players who didn’t pass the Q-School can still apply and qualify during the tournament, but points will be earned in the next event.