TrustGolf, NB3 partner for 8 junior tournaments, offer US summer camp chance

This collaboration unveiled via video conference on September 4, 2024, features Prin Singhanart, founder of TrustGolf, Samerphorn Kantathan, JAT's tournament director and Ryan Burr, NB3’s representative.

The newly formed partnership will introduce the JAT-NB3 Elite Series, consisting of seven preliminary tournaments leading up to the "JAT-NB3 Asian Championship" in April 2025.

The Asian Championship will determine eight boys and eight girls from four age groups (A, B, C, D) who will qualify for the "NB3 World Championship" in the US in November 2025.

Additionally, TrustGolf will select 20 top performers to attend a one-month summer camp in Florida, USA, in July 2025. This camp will offer expert training, competitive play, and interactions with university coaches.

Prin expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This initiative presents a tremendous opportunity for young golfers to advance their careers. Our past successes with young talents, including those who now excel on the LPGA Tour, inspire us to nurture the next generation. We’re excited to provide this pathway for future stars."