South Korean Assembly to review national soccer team coach appointment

Hong, Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu, and KFA Technical Director Lee Lim-saeng who headed the coaching selection, were chosen to be witnesses in the questioning by the members of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee. They are among 25 called to testify on sports issues, including alleged mistreatment of national athletes by the Badminton Korea Association.

Contention surrounding Hong's appointment is expected to headline Tuesday's questioning. The 55-year-old's second stint as the head coach of the national team has been mired with suspicions about irregularities in the selection process.

Former prominent members of the KFA were also called to testify in front of the lawmakers, including ex-KFA National Teams Committee chief Chung Hae-soung and a former member of the same committee Park Joo-ho. Chung, who had previously led the high-profile coach search, resigned abruptly due to "health issues" -- which fueled further suspicion over the appointment process -- and Park directly alleged open bias from the committee members in favour of Korean candidates.