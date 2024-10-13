Rising Star Namo poised for back-to-back titles at JAT-NB3 Elite Series

The 15-year-old from Phuket, who claimed the title on the same course just two weeks ago, shot four birdies against three bogeys for a second-round 71, putting her at 5-under-par 139. Overnight leader Korrawan Bennukul struggled with a 77, dropping to second place at 1-under-par 143.
In the Boys’ A Class, Armaan Gawde of India delivered a stellar performance, recording five birdies and an eagle on hole 12, offset by just one bogey, to shoot a 66 and take the lead at 1-under-par 143. Overnight leader Satsin Chantaurai fell back after a round of 75, sitting three strokes behind at 2-over-par 146, tied for second place with Trevor Cunningham and Ajalawich Anantasethakul.
In B class, Jessada Chuangprayoon surged to the top of the leaderboard with a blistering 69, his round punctuated by four birdies and a lone bogey. He finished the day at a comfortable 1-under-par 143. Nutpob Luengcharoenwatana trails by three strokes after carding a 71 for a total of 146.
In the girls' competition, Natcherey Khunapasut and Thanyanate Bhummabhuti are locked in a tight race, both tied at 5-over-par 149. Natcherey carded a 75, highlighted by three birdies but offset by two double bogeys on holes 8 and 10, along with three bogeys. Thanyanate, on the other hand, shot a 76, with two birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey.
In the C Class, the youngest category that just kicked off, Asakorn Hattabodee navigated the course with three birdies and three bogeys, finishing at even par 72. This performance put him a commanding 13 strokes ahead of Natta Teeratpong in the boys' event. Meanwhile, Ramita Chongthairungruang shot a 78, securing a six-stroke advantage over Alin Emily Reunkul in the girls' competition.
Follow the latest updates from the JAT-NB3 Elite Series via the Junior Asian Tour Facebook page.
This prestigious tournament is a collaboration between the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) and the Notah Begay III (NB3) Junior Golf Championship in the US Throughout the seven events, players will accumulate points in the JAT Order of Merit, with the goal of qualifying for the final event, the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship next year. Ultimately, they aim for a spot in the NB3 World Championship in the US in November 2025.
This tournament also contributes to the Junior Golf Scoreboard and World Amateur Golf Ranking. The first three events of the 2024 season are set at Lakeview Resort & Golf Club, Phetchaburi, on September 27-29, October 11-13, and November 1-3. Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao will host the fourth event from December 6-8. Two more events are scheduled for March 7-9 and March 28-30, 2025. The season will conclude with the final event at Rayong Green Valley Country Club, Chonburi, from April 4-6, 2025, followed by the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa, Nakhon Nayok, from April 11-13, 2025.