Rising Star Namo poised for back-to-back titles at JAT-NB3 Elite Series

The 15-year-old from Phuket, who claimed the title on the same course just two weeks ago, shot four birdies against three bogeys for a second-round 71, putting her at 5-under-par 139. Overnight leader Korrawan Bennukul struggled with a 77, dropping to second place at 1-under-par 143.

In the Boys’ A Class, Armaan Gawde of India delivered a stellar performance, recording five birdies and an eagle on hole 12, offset by just one bogey, to shoot a 66 and take the lead at 1-under-par 143. Overnight leader Satsin Chantaurai fell back after a round of 75, sitting three strokes behind at 2-over-par 146, tied for second place with Trevor Cunningham and Ajalawich Anantasethakul.

In B class, Jessada Chuangprayoon surged to the top of the leaderboard with a blistering 69, his round punctuated by four birdies and a lone bogey. He finished the day at a comfortable 1-under-par 143. Nutpob Luengcharoenwatana trails by three strokes after carding a 71 for a total of 146.