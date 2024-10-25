Seksan vs. Soe Lin Oo set for high-intensity Muay Thai clash at ONE 170

Seksan, widely recognized by his fitting moniker “The Man Who Yields To No One,” is a four-time Muay Thai World Champion who has amassed over 200 victories in his career.
The 35-year-old brought his trademark aggressive style to ONE Championship, where he compiled an impressive eight-fight winning streak. That run ended in April, though, when he dropped a close decision to Japan’s Yutaro Asahi at ONE Friday Fights 58.
The Thai warrior, however, rebounded in September with a highlight-reel knockout over British fighter Liam Harrison at ONE 168.
Now, Seksan is ready to test his skills against Soe Lin Oo, a fighter with an equally tough reputation.
Known as the “Man of Steel” for his resilience and granite chin, Soe Lin Oo has become a household name in Myanmar’s lethwei scene and is steadily making his mark in ONE.
The 32-year-old began his 2024 campaign with three knockout wins, including a finish of Thai star Pongsiri PK Saenchai. Most recently, however, he fell short in a decision loss to young bantamweight contender Nabil Anane, leaving him hungry for redemption.
Both men are known for their willingness to go head-to-head and trade powerful strikes. Their shared aggressive styles suggest that this clash will be unlikely to go the distance.
ONE 170 will be topped by a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title rematch between belt holder Tawanchai PK Saenchai and top-ranked Superbon, along with a ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title fight featuring divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 and #2-ranked Nico Carrillo.