Seksan vs. Soe Lin Oo set for high-intensity Muay Thai clash at ONE 170

Seksan, widely recognized by his fitting moniker “The Man Who Yields To No One,” is a four-time Muay Thai World Champion who has amassed over 200 victories in his career.

The 35-year-old brought his trademark aggressive style to ONE Championship, where he compiled an impressive eight-fight winning streak. That run ended in April, though, when he dropped a close decision to Japan’s Yutaro Asahi at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The Thai warrior, however, rebounded in September with a highlight-reel knockout over British fighter Liam Harrison at ONE 168.

Now, Seksan is ready to test his skills against Soe Lin Oo, a fighter with an equally tough reputation.