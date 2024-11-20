Thai Golf Foundation organises a golf tournament to honour the King nationwide

This time, the foundation's executives also mentioned various past operations, which have been successful, including in terms of education, which has collaborated with Rangsit University to create a golf curriculum for the university to develop it to a higher standard, as well as organizing the foundation's first fundraising golf tournament in 2023 at Siam Country Club Bangkok and organizing various exhibitions, including organizing an exhibition on the history of golf in Thailand, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, which has been publicized to various courses and has been very well received.

The income from the competition will be donated to the King Prajadhipok and Queen Rambhai Barni Memorial Foundations, and some will be given to the Golf Foundation to be used for various activities.