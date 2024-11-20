Thai Golf Foundation organises a golf tournament to honour the King nationwide

Sutin Drunyothin, President of the Thai Golf Foundation, announced the foundation's various activities. The foundation plans to organize a golf tournament to honour the King on December 20, 2024, at all 89 member golf courses nationwide to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the birth of Her Majesty Queen Rambhai Barni, the Queen Consort of King Rama VII. The tournament will also include an exhibition to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Thai golf at every golf course.
Sutin Drunyothin, President of the Foundation, said, "It is a pleasure to see the cooperation of the 6 associations, consisting of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand, the Golf Association of Thailand, the Ladies Golf Association, the Ladies Professional Golf Association, the Senior Professional Golf Association of Thailand, and the Golf Course Association of Thailand. The foundation's main goal is to promote, develop, and cooperate with other organizations, as well as disseminate golf knowledge. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Thai golf, so there is an exhibition on the evolution of golf in Thailand and a golf tournament to honour Her Majesty Queen Rambhai Barni, the Queen of King Rama VII."
This time, the foundation's executives also mentioned various past operations, which have been successful, including in terms of education, which has collaborated with Rangsit University to create a golf curriculum for the university to develop it to a higher standard, as well as organizing the foundation's first fundraising golf tournament in 2023 at Siam Country Club Bangkok and organizing various exhibitions, including organizing an exhibition on the history of golf in Thailand, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, which has been publicized to various courses and has been very well received.
The income from the competition will be donated to the King Prajadhipok and Queen Rambhai Barni Memorial Foundations, and some will be given to the Golf Foundation to be used for various activities.