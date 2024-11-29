Streaking Yod-IQ meets KO artist Kirill Khomutov At ONE Lumpinee 89 Main Event 

A Thai standout known for his sharp technique and cool head under pressure, Yod-IQ comes into the main event riding a four-fight winning streak after rebounding from a loss in September 2023. His recent victories over Rafi Bohic, Ilyas Musaev, and Abdulla Dayakaev highlight his ability to adapt and outsmart tough opponents.
Yod-IQ has secured six wins in his seven ONE appearances, and with the hometown crowd cheering him on, he’s aiming to strengthen his position in the highly competitive bantamweight division.
Standing in his way is the dangerous Khomutov. The 26-year-old Russian has made a name for himself as a knockout artist, earning all three of his promotional wins via devastating finishes in just over five minutes combined.
With his explosive power and aggressive style, Khomutov is determined to claim the biggest win of his career and derail Yod-IQ’s momentum.
The card also features the return of Mohammad Siasarani, who takes on hometown hero Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp in featherweight Muay Thai action.
Khunsuek started his ONE journey strong, securing a decision win in his debut, but is now looking to bounce back from a knockout loss in his last outing. The Thai star knows a win over Siasarani could reignite his momentum and establish him as a serious threat in the division.
Meanwhile, Siasarani returns to the ring after last competing – and losing – in September. Facing a determined opponent in Khunsuek, Siasarani is eager to prove he still has what it takes to compete on the weekly series.
ONE Lumpinee 89 full card
Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Kirill Khomutov (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
Petnamkhong Mongkolpet vs. Pataknin Sinbimuaythai (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Mungkorn Boomdeksean (Muay Thai – 119-pound catchweight)
Mahahin Petkiatpet vs. Dionatha Santos Tobias (Muay Thai – 118-pound catchweight)
Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset vs. Lothong Kruaynaimuanggym (Muay Thai – 128-pound)
Pol Pascual vs. Petkiri Pongsevenfarm (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp vs. Mohammad Siasarani (Muay Thai – featherweight)
Rustam Yunusov vs. Toufig Chabibi (Muay Thai – flyweight)
Uzair Ismoiljonov vs. Rikito (Kickboxing – bantamweight)
Tantang Suansunandhagym vs. Waka Tsujii (Muay Thai – atomweight)
Marwin Quirante vs. Musa Musazade (MMA – strawweight)