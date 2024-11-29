Streaking Yod-IQ meets KO artist Kirill Khomutov At ONE Lumpinee 89 Main Event 

A Thai standout known for his sharp technique and cool head under pressure, Yod-IQ comes into the main event riding a four-fight winning streak after rebounding from a loss in September 2023. His recent victories over Rafi Bohic, Ilyas Musaev, and Abdulla Dayakaev highlight his ability to adapt and outsmart tough opponents.

Yod-IQ has secured six wins in his seven ONE appearances, and with the hometown crowd cheering him on, he’s aiming to strengthen his position in the highly competitive bantamweight division.

Standing in his way is the dangerous Khomutov. The 26-year-old Russian has made a name for himself as a knockout artist, earning all three of his promotional wins via devastating finishes in just over five minutes combined.

With his explosive power and aggressive style, Khomutov is determined to claim the biggest win of his career and derail Yod-IQ’s momentum.