Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik ends strong with back-to-back podiums in Buri Ram

In Race 7 on Saturday, Sandy secured a 2nd place finish after a consistent and controlled race. Following a strong start, he built a gap to the chasing pack and maintained his position after the pit stops, finishing just behind the #62 car, driven by his teammates, who took the victory.
On Sunday in Race 8, Sandy’s teammate Andy Deng delivered a stellar opening stint, leading much of the first half of the race. After serving a 10-second success penalty from their 2nd-place finish in Race 7, the #37 car rejoined in 5th position. Sandy delivered an inspired charge, carving through the field and clinching another 2nd-place finish after an exhilarating last-lap pass.
Reflecting on the season, Sandy said: “It’s been an incredible year with Winhere by B-Quik Absolute Racing. Ending the season with back-to-back podiums and securing 2nd in the overall GT3 standings is a proud moment. Huge congratulations to the team for clinching the team’s championship—it’s a testament to everyone’s hard work and dedication.”
Sandy now looks ahead to continuing his racing career with the same determination and focus that marked his 2024 sea.
Sandy is honoured to be supported by The Pizza Company, B-Quik, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, 4F Thailand, Dacon Trading, Pelican, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.