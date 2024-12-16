Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik ends strong with back-to-back podiums in Buri Ram

In Race 7 on Saturday, Sandy secured a 2nd place finish after a consistent and controlled race. Following a strong start, he built a gap to the chasing pack and maintained his position after the pit stops, finishing just behind the #62 car, driven by his teammates, who took the victory.

On Sunday in Race 8, Sandy’s teammate Andy Deng delivered a stellar opening stint, leading much of the first half of the race. After serving a 10-second success penalty from their 2nd-place finish in Race 7, the #37 car rejoined in 5th position. Sandy delivered an inspired charge, carving through the field and clinching another 2nd-place finish after an exhilarating last-lap pass.