Blue Canyon Ladies Championship returns with an enhanced $800,000 prize pool

Scheduled from March 13-16, 2025, the tournament boasts a total prize money of US$800,000 (from US$650,000 in 2024) and marks the second consecutive year Thailand has hosted this prestigious event.

The 2025 championship will feature an exciting mix of competitors, including top talent from the KLPGA Tour and 40 invited players from across Asia. The invitees include:

- The top 8 golfers from the Thai LPGA Tour Order of Merit.

- The top 4 players from the Japan LPGA Tour Order of Merit.

- Two promising golfers each from countries such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia, making up a total of 18 players.

- Three qualifiers from the National Qualifiers, which will include two Thai golfers and one international player.

- Seven sponsor invitees.