Blue Canyon Ladies Championship returns with an enhanced $800,000 prize pool

Scheduled from March 13-16, 2025, the tournament boasts a total prize money of US$800,000 (from US$650,000 in 2024) and marks the second consecutive year Thailand has hosted this prestigious event.
The 2025 championship will feature an exciting mix of competitors, including top talent from the KLPGA Tour and 40 invited players from across Asia. The invitees include:
- The top 8 golfers from the Thai LPGA Tour Order of Merit.
- The top 4 players from the Japan LPGA Tour Order of Merit.
- Two promising golfers each from countries such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia, making up a total of 18 players.
- Three qualifiers from the National Qualifiers, which will include two Thai golfers and one international player.
- Seven sponsor invitees.
The 2025 episode builds on the success of its inaugural event in March, where Lee Ye-won emerged victorious with a score of 9-under-par 207, one of her three triumphs this season.
Praphant Asava-aree, Chairman of Blue Canyon Country Club, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming edition: “The 2024 tournament was one of the most exciting and vibrant golf events in Thailand, and we’re thrilled to continue hosting the KLPGA Tour. In 2025, we aim to elevate the experience, bringing in even more top-tier players from the Thai LPGA and leading female golfers from across Asia.”
“We’re also expanding opportunities by introducing the National Qualifiers, which will allow Thai and international golfers to showcase their skills and gain invaluable experience on this grand stage,” he added.
Championship-Caliber Venue
Blue Canyon Country Club’s championship course is celebrated for its stunning beauty and challenging design. Recently, the club was named Best Golf Course in Thailand at the World Golf Awards 2024 in Madeira, Portugal—the second time it has earned this accolade since 2022. Previous honours include the ASEAN Golf Awards in 2018 and Asia’s Best Golf Course from Asia Money (2004, 2005, and 2007). Adding to its distinguished reputation, the club will also host the Annika Invitational Asia, an international women’s amateur golf tournament, in April 2025.
About the KLPGA
The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) is one of the top five women’s golf tours worldwide. Established in 1977, the tour is a key contributor to the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and is part of an elite group of eight premier tours, including the LPGA Tour, Japan LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, WPGA Tour, Epson Tour, Ladies European Tour Access Series, and China LPGA Tour. In 2023, the KLPGA celebrated its 46th season with 32 thrilling events, solidifying its status as a cornerstone of women’s professional golf.
With its world-class players, stunning venue, and prestigious reputation, the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025 promises to be a highlight of the golfing calendar.