MotoGP 2025 key visual revealed

The key visual (central visual element of the campaign) highlights “Hanuman”, a main character of Thai epic Ramakien, leading a troop of monkeys on his motorcycle with the Thai national flag on the vehicle’s left side.

Many elements of Thai soft power have been included in the key visual in a bid to promote sports tourism, such as Phanom Rung Historical Park, Thai cranes, and a khene, a northeastern music instrument.

Several riders have also been introduced, such as Jorge Martín Almoguera, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Pedro Acosta Sánchez and Somkiat Chantra.