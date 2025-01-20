MotoGP 2025 key visual revealed

A key visual for the upcoming MotoGP 2025 season was revealed on Monday, featuring a seamless combination between the speed world and Thailand’s identity.
According to the event’s licence holder Dorna Sports, “Thailand to the World” introduced by Thai illustrator Nakrob Moonmanas will be distributed to more than 800 million motorsport fans across 220 countries.
The key visual (central visual element of the campaign) highlights “Hanuman”, a main character of Thai epic Ramakien, leading a troop of monkeys on his motorcycle with the Thai national flag on the vehicle’s left side.
Many elements of Thai soft power have been included in the key visual in a bid to promote sports tourism, such as Phanom Rung Historical Park, Thai cranes, and a khene, a northeastern music instrument.
Several riders have also been introduced, such as Jorge Martín Almoguera, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Pedro Acosta Sánchez and Somkiat Chantra.
The MotoGP’s pre-season testing will be held at Chang International Circuit in Buriram province on February 12-13, followed by the tournament from February 28 to March 2.