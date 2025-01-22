Financially challenged Samut Prakan City FC thrown out of Thai League 2

The disciplinary and ethics committee of the Football Association of Thailand has removed Samut Prakan City Football Club, which is facing financial trouble, from Thai League 2 and imposed a fine of 2 million baht.

The FA Thailand committee held a meeting on Tuesday and imposed six penalties on Samut Prakan City FC after it failed to field teams in matches towards the end of the 2024-25 Thai League 2 season.

Samut Prakan City FC was reportedly facing severe difficulties that led to their dissolution at the end of the season. These financial problems resulted in unpaid salaries to players and staff, forcing many to leave the club. Ultimately, the club was unable to field a competitive team for the second leg of the season and was dissolved.