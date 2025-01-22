Financially challenged Samut Prakan City FC thrown out of Thai League 2

The disciplinary and ethics committee of the Football Association of Thailand has removed Samut Prakan City Football Club, which is facing financial trouble, from Thai League 2 and imposed a fine of 2 million baht.
The FA Thailand committee held a meeting on Tuesday and imposed six penalties on Samut Prakan City FC after it failed to field teams in matches towards the end of the 2024-25 Thai League 2 season.
Samut Prakan City FC was reportedly facing severe difficulties that led to their dissolution at the end of the season. These financial problems resulted in unpaid salaries to players and staff, forcing many to leave the club. Ultimately, the club was unable to field a competitive team for the second leg of the season and was dissolved.
Samut Prakan City FC was also prohibited by FIFA on November 18 from recruiting new players due to unpaid debts to former players and staff. The transfer ban significantly hampered their ability to strengthen their squad and compete effectively in the second leg of the 2024-25 Thai League 2 season, ultimately contributing to their dissolution.
On January 7, the Thai League Co Ltd issued a circular to all football clubs that all matches with Samut Prakan City FC were suspended.
On Tuesday, the disciplinary committee voted unanimously to punish Samut Prakan City FC with the following measures:
● Remove from the Thai League 2
● A fine of 2 million baht
● Pay damages to FA Thailand
● Return financial support the club has received from FA Thailand
● Terminate all pending matches of the team
● Removed as an FA Thailand member.
Samut Prakan City was formed in 2008 as Pattaya United before it changed its name to Samut Prakan City in 2018. It joined the Thai League in 2019 and was among the top six teams for the first season and 2020-21 season. It was relegated to Thai League 2 in the 2022-23 season.