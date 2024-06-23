Srettha goes to Pattaya’s Walking Street, hears about fewer European visitors

After learning from operators and vendors along the Walking Street about the declining number of visitors from Europe, Srettha said he would instruct the Tourism and Sports Ministry to come up with measures to attract European tourists.

Srettha was accompanied by Pattaya mayor Poramet Nagmpichet.

At 10.22 pm on Saturday, Srettha posted photos on his X account showing him on Walking Street with the Pattaya mayor and he posted:

“I, the Pattaya mayor and the secretary to the tourism minister came to walk on the Pattaya Walking Street. We wanted to observe the tourism atmosphere now, which is the low season for Thailand.