Srettha goes to Pattaya’s Walking Street, hears about fewer European visitors

After learning from operators and vendors along the Walking Street about the declining number of visitors from Europe, Srettha said he would instruct the Tourism and Sports Ministry to come up with measures to attract European tourists.
Srettha was accompanied by Pattaya mayor Poramet Nagmpichet.
At 10.22 pm on Saturday, Srettha posted photos on his X account showing him on Walking Street with the Pattaya mayor and he posted:
“I, the Pattaya mayor and the secretary to the tourism minister came to walk on the Pattaya Walking Street. We wanted to observe the tourism atmosphere now, which is the low season for Thailand.
“I personally inquired with vendors and operators of shops about issues and the tourism situation here. I learned that we have quite a lot of tourists from China, Taiwan, India and Japan but the number of European tourists has dropped. I have ordered the Tourism Ministry to hold discussions and speed up promotion and come up with measures to attract more tourists from Europe.”