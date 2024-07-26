TAT tackles dual pricing in Phang Nga after YouTube video goes viral

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Phang Nga office met with provincial officers and tourism operators to address the problem of dual pricing against foreigners at the famous Panyee Island.

The issue went viral on social media earlier this week after the popular South Korean YouTubers “Cullen and Jung HateBerry” visited the resort island in the Andaman Sea and bought items from a gift shop.

In their video, the duo chose a bracelet costing 300 baht and a mother-of-pearl item costing 500 baht. When they asked for a discount, the seller said they could add another item and the total bill would be 1,000 baht. The YouTubers rejected the deal, saying the price was too high, even at a tourist attraction.

Clips taken by the YouTube duo also showed instances where they faced dual pricing like a short boat ride to the island costing them 1,000 baht.

At the meeting on Thursday, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency had promptly launched an investigation as soon as it heard about these dual-pricing problems.