TAT tackles dual pricing in Phang Nga after YouTube video goes viral

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Phang Nga office met with provincial officers and tourism operators to address the problem of dual pricing against foreigners at the famous Panyee Island.
The issue went viral on social media earlier this week after the popular South Korean YouTubers “Cullen and Jung HateBerry” visited the resort island in the Andaman Sea and bought items from a gift shop.
In their video, the duo chose a bracelet costing 300 baht and a mother-of-pearl item costing 500 baht. When they asked for a discount, the seller said they could add another item and the total bill would be 1,000 baht. The YouTubers rejected the deal, saying the price was too high, even at a tourist attraction.
Clips taken by the YouTube duo also showed instances where they faced dual pricing like a short boat ride to the island costing them 1,000 baht.
At the meeting on Thursday, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency had promptly launched an investigation as soon as it heard about these dual-pricing problems.
She said TAT officials found that the price of food and boating services to Panyee Island are within normal standards, with the prices clearly displayed for tourists.
“However, handmade souvenirs are usually sold at prices that both the seller and buyer are happy with,” Thapanee said.
She added that TAT has been working with Phang Nga province to develop tourist attractions on Panyee Island as well as setting a standard operating procedure to serve as a guideline for services and pricing for foreigners.
“Tourists are encouraged to check the prices for products and services before making a purchase,” the TAT governor said. “The TAT will also help by increasing efforts to promote entrepreneurs who have implemented standard pricing for tourists.”