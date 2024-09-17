No access to waterfalls in South until further notice

Public access to waterfalls in the Khao Banthat Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans four provinces in the South, was closed from Tuesday onwards.
The sanctuary, which spans Phatthalung, Trang, Satun and Songkhla, announced that nobody will be allowed near waterfalls until further notice.
Chutipong Pollawat, chief of the sanctuary, said the action was based on the latest warning issued by the Meteorological Department, which announced on Tuesday that provinces in the East and South on the Andaman side (west coast) would be hit with heavy rain until Friday.
The downpours will be brought by the influence of a monsoon ridge over the North and upper Central and Northeast, coupled with influence from a strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman, the Gulf of Thailand, the South, lower Central and Northeast.
Chutipong said heavy rain could trigger runoffs and flash flooding, so people should be discouraged from visiting waterfalls for their safety.