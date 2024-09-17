No access to waterfalls in South until further notice

Public access to waterfalls in the Khao Banthat Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans four provinces in the South, was closed from Tuesday onwards.

The sanctuary, which spans Phatthalung, Trang, Satun and Songkhla, announced that nobody will be allowed near waterfalls until further notice.

Chutipong Pollawat, chief of the sanctuary, said the action was based on the latest warning issued by the Meteorological Department, which announced on Tuesday that provinces in the East and South on the Andaman side (west coast) would be hit with heavy rain until Friday.