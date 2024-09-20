Bangkok hosts DNA Travel Fair until Sunday

The latest innovations in the Thai tourism industry as well as new travel experiences are waiting to be discovered at the DNA (Destination Navigator Assessment) Travel Fair & Festival running until Sunday in halls 6 and 7 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district.
“The organisation of the DNA Travel Fair & Festival not only presents a variety of travel experiences for tourists, but also plays a role in supporting operators in the tourism industry, aiming to drive the industry towards strong and sustainable growth,” Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said in his opening address on Thursday.
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool explained that the event’s key concept is ‘5 must do’s in Thailand’ and was aimed at helping travellers find their own travel DNA and styles in line with the emerging global trend of stylecation.
The event is divided into five zones:
1. Nature Zone: Highlights the sensory experience of nature tourism for those who yearn for green space. Visitors can explore the forest with the latest in projection mapping technology, as well as experience the taste of nature from foods and drinks made from local ingredients.
2. Adventure Zone: Here, visitors can harness the power of VR technology to explore a new dimension of 360-degree adventure, jump onto an ATV to navigate hazardous terrains and surf in the artificial sea without getting wet.
3. Influencer Zone: Get up close and personal with your favourite social media influencers, who will share tricks and tips of taking stylish photos and videos and how to create captivating content.
4. Spirit Seeker Zone: Explore the world of faith tourism with highlighted trips throughout Thailand. Take part in the Colours of Faith forum and have your fortune read by famous astrologers.
5. Time Traveller: Go back in time to experience the old glory of iconic neighbourhoods in Thailand that are rich in historical value. Watch the old folkways coming back to life through the latest in visual effects technology.
The TAT estimates that the DNA Travel Fair & Festival will see over 50,000 visitors throughout the four-day event, and help generate 1 billion baht in tourism revenue.