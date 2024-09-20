Bangkok hosts DNA Travel Fair until Sunday

The event is divided into five zones:

1. Nature Zone: Highlights the sensory experience of nature tourism for those who yearn for green space. Visitors can explore the forest with the latest in projection mapping technology, as well as experience the taste of nature from foods and drinks made from local ingredients.

2. Adventure Zone: Here, visitors can harness the power of VR technology to explore a new dimension of 360-degree adventure, jump onto an ATV to navigate hazardous terrains and surf in the artificial sea without getting wet.

3. Influencer Zone: Get up close and personal with your favourite social media influencers, who will share tricks and tips of taking stylish photos and videos and how to create captivating content.

4. Spirit Seeker Zone: Explore the world of faith tourism with highlighted trips throughout Thailand. Take part in the Colours of Faith forum and have your fortune read by famous astrologers.

5. Time Traveller: Go back in time to experience the old glory of iconic neighbourhoods in Thailand that are rich in historical value. Watch the old folkways coming back to life through the latest in visual effects technology.

The TAT estimates that the DNA Travel Fair & Festival will see over 50,000 visitors throughout the four-day event, and help generate 1 billion baht in tourism revenue.