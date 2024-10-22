Thai tourism industry eyes higher travel subsidy for 2025 rollout

The new phase of the “Rao Thiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) subsidy should be ready for Cabinet deliberation early next year, and the discounts offered may be raised to 50%.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Tuesday that he is planning to discuss the source of funds for this scheme with Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat before this month is over.

The Rao Thiew Duay Kan scheme was initiated by the previous government to revive the economy in the fallout of the Covid-10 pandemic. The Prayut Chan-o-cha government launched the scheme in five phases, in which the government provided a 40% subsidy on room rates to Thais who had subscribed for the rights.