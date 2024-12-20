New Year festivities expected to net over THB62 billion

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has predicted exponential growth for the country's tourism industry during the upcoming New Year festivities, which are expected to generate over 62 billion baht in revenue.

This represents a 23% increase compared to the same period in 2023 when 1.56 million foreign visitors arrived in Thailand.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool highlighted that the number of tourists and spending during the 2025 New Year period is projected to surge. Foreign tourist arrivals are estimated to reach 1.56 million, a 16% increase, generating approximately 45 billion baht in tourism revenue – a 20% rise.

Major contribution is also expected from the domestic market, with an estimated 4.41 million Thai visitors, a 29% increase. They will generate 17 billion baht in tourism revenue, a 30% rise year on year.