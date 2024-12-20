New Year festivities expected to net over THB62 billion

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has predicted exponential growth for the country's tourism industry during the upcoming New Year festivities, which are expected to generate over 62 billion baht in revenue.
This represents a 23% increase compared to the same period in 2023 when 1.56 million foreign visitors arrived in Thailand.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool highlighted that the number of tourists and spending during the 2025 New Year period is projected to surge. Foreign tourist arrivals are estimated to reach 1.56 million, a 16% increase, generating approximately 45 billion baht in tourism revenue – a 20% rise.
Major contribution is also expected from the domestic market, with an estimated 4.41 million Thai visitors, a 29% increase. They will generate 17 billion baht in tourism revenue, a 30% rise year on year.
"We are incredibly optimistic about the tourism industry's performance during the upcoming New Year festivities. The projected growth of over 62 billion baht in revenue signifies a significant rebound and highlights the strong appeal of Thailand as a premier travel destination," Thapanee said.
Several factors are expected to fuel this growth. The “Ease of Travel” measures, including visa exemptions for nationals of 93 countries and streamlined entry procedures, are expected to attract more foreign tourists.
The launch of at least 30 new flight routes from key markets such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Scandinavia, and France will further enhance accessibility, the governor said.
Thailand's growing popularity as a New Year destination is also a significant driver. The country has been recognised by global media outlets such as Condé Nast Traveler, which ranked it among the "20 Best Places to Go for New Year's Eve Celebrations Around the World". Bangkok, Tokyo and Hong Kong were the only Asian cities on the list.
The Thai government has declared five days of public holidays from December 28 to January 1, 2025, providing a strong incentive for travel.
To address concerns about high airfares, the government is collaborating with six airlines to offer a 30% discount on popular tourist routes, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Krabi, Phuket, Samui, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Khon Kaen.
The cooler weather during the New Year period is expected to further encourage travel. Additionally, the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025" event, organised by TAT and its partners, will feature spectacular light displays, sound installations and cultural performances along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, creating a festive atmosphere for both domestic and international visitors.