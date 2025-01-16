Bangkok most popular destination for Chinese New Year

Bangkok is the most popular destination among Thai and foreign tourists planning to spend Chinese New Year in Thailand, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

The company reported on Wednesday that accommodation search data on the Agoda platform since December revealed that Bangkok is the top domestic destination that Thai tourists planned to visit during Chinese New Year, which starts on January 29.

In second and third places are Pattaya in Chonburi province and Chiang Mai province, with accommodation searches increasing from the previous year by 38% and 55% respectively, it said.

Agoda noted that this year Thai tourists are also interested in new destinations, such as Nong Khai, which saw a 2,964% year-over-year increase in accommodation searches.