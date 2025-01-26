Pha Tad Waterfall to be closed to tourists from Feb 1

The Pha Tad Waterfall in Srinakarin Dam National Park, located in the Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi, will be closed to tourists from February 1 due to ongoing drought conditions.

The Srinakarin Dam National Park issued a statement on 20 January announcing that the waterfall will remain closed until further notice.

According to the statement, the drought has resulted in the waterfall having no water and insufficient water to support tourists at the camping ground and accommodations near the site.