Pattaya targets world-class event city status with 365-day calendar

Pattaya is using a 365-day calendar of events to keep tourism activity moving throughout the year, with more than 50 major and mid-sized events held annually to support the local economy, strengthen the city’s image and position Pattaya as a World-Class Event City.

Kiattisak Sriwongchai, Pattaya City Clerk, revealed that Pattaya has hosted an average of more than 50 medium- and large-scale events a year over the past several years. These cover sports, music, arts and culture, lifestyle activities and international beach events.

Key events include the Pattaya Marathon, Pattaya International Pride, Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, Pattaya International Jazz Festival, Pattaya Music Festival, water sports competitions and many other international activities. Some events are able to attract more than 20,000 participants.

“The sight of Beach Road filled with runners from around the world, seaside concert stages lighting up the night, music, cheering crowds and large numbers of visitors has become more than an annual spectacle,” he explained, adding that it is now part of Pattaya’s year-round rhythm, with events taking place continuously across the calendar.

Several major events draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each time, pushing hotel occupancy during event periods to 80–95% and generating clear economic activity across the city, he added.