Zelensky seeks Asia's support for Ukraine's peace plan

President Zelensky said this as he sought international support for a peace summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. The summit is intended to show that there is a common understanding among most nations on the next steps towards peace in Ukraine and to convey this to Russia.

That the civilised world has not allowed Ukraine to be seized by an aggressor shows that the international community puts stock in the rules-based order and respect for human life, said Mr Zelensky.

The war has also brought together countries with different world views in support of Ukraine, and demonstrated that most nations truly desire cooperation for collective security, he added.

“What brought them together? Naturally, diplomacy,” he said. “Diplomacy does work when it truly aims to protect lives.”

In a speech aimed at galvanising support for his vision of the terms needed to end the war – particularly from Asian countries – Mr Zelensky called on leaders gathered at the annual security forum to personally participate in the upcoming Ukraine-backed peace summit.

But the participation of key protagonists remained in doubt, as Russia has made clear it would not be taking part, and China has said that it would be “difficult” for it to attend if Russia did not participate.