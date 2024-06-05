Japan’s ageing cats feeling paw-sitive effects of AI healthcare

Some Tokyo-based startups are looking to keep the country’s cats in the pink of health, tapping AI to do so, reported Nikkei Asia.

Rabo, a company that develops technology for pet owners, offers a smart collar for owners to track what their cats are up to. The Catlog collar tracks inputs such as a cat’s routine, appetite, and behaviour and provides a health analysis using AI. This allows owners to be alerted of potential issues.

A sleep tracking feature will also be rolled out in June, where AI will be used to compare a cat’s data against the medical histories of 30,000 other felines.

CEO Yukiko Iyo told Nikkei Asia that Rabo aims to help cats stay with their owners for as long as possible, even as Japan’s cats – much like its human population – continue to grow older.