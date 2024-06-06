Hanoi issues forceful directive on tightening dog and cat meat trade

In a major move to safeguard public health and promote more ethical practices, the Hanoi Sub-department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Veterinary Services (under the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development) has issued a critically important directive in a move towards eliminating dog and cat meat trade across the city's districts.

The comprehensive directive outlines a multi-pronged strategy involving strict enforcement and cooperation across multiple government agencies and mobile inspection teams.

Citing the grave risk posed by the recent rabies outbreak across the country (there have been 102 rabies outbreaks in 29 provinces and cities causing human fatalities) the directive emphasises the urgent imperative to prevent such a public health crisis in Hanoi.