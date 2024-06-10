Second Vietnamese studies centre in Thailand launched

The College of Asian Scholars (CAS) in the Thai northeastern province of Khon Kaen and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen launched a new Vietnamese studies centre in the college's campus on Saturday.
This marked the second centre of its kind in Thailand, following the inaugural one established at Udon Thani Rajabhat University. It reflects growing interest in Vietnam and its language among Thai citizens, and the ongoing efforts of Vietnamese representative agencies in Thailand to promote Vietnamese language learning in Thai educational institutions.
Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Chu Duc Dung believed that the new centre would contribute to effectively meeting the demand for Vietnamese language skills across various sectors, including government agencies and organisations in teaching, business, interpretation, tour guiding, and other fields in Vietnam and Thailand.
He offered his vision for the centre's future, encouraging cooperation agreements with several Vietnamese universities to facilitate student exchanges and temporary work opportunities. He also proposed incorporating the Vietnamese language directly into the university curriculum, potentially enabling it to become an official subject.
Additionally, Dung suggested offering scholarships to Vietnamese students and establishing connections between Thai scientific, and technological institutions, organisations and businesses with their Vietnamese counterparts.
Looking ahead, the official expressed his hope that the newly launched centre will maintain regular exchanges with the established centre at the Udon Thani Rajabhat University to align their goals for the development of Vietnamese language education, toward the awarding of degrees in Vietnamese language to graduates of Khon Kaen University.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network