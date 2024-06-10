Second Vietnamese studies centre in Thailand launched

The College of Asian Scholars (CAS) in the Thai northeastern province of Khon Kaen and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen launched a new Vietnamese studies centre in the college's campus on Saturday.

This marked the second centre of its kind in Thailand, following the inaugural one established at Udon Thani Rajabhat University. It reflects growing interest in Vietnam and its language among Thai citizens, and the ongoing efforts of Vietnamese representative agencies in Thailand to promote Vietnamese language learning in Thai educational institutions.