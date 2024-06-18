Japan reports record spike in flesh-eating bacterial infections

As at June 9, the preliminary number of cases in the country since the beginning of this year reached 1,019, data from the NIID showed, marking a significant increase in the spread of this severe bacterial infection compared to previous years.

STSS, also known as severe invasive streptococcal infection, is a sudden-onset disease primarily caused by “Group A Streptococcus”.

Initial symptoms typically include sore throat, fever, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal issues, as well as septic symptoms like low blood pressure.