Japan reports record spike in flesh-eating bacterial infections

As at June 9, the preliminary number of cases in the country since the beginning of this year reached 1,019, data from the NIID showed, marking a significant increase in the spread of this severe bacterial infection compared to previous years.
STSS, also known as severe invasive streptococcal infection, is a sudden-onset disease primarily caused by “Group A Streptococcus”.
Initial symptoms typically include sore throat, fever, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal issues, as well as septic symptoms like low blood pressure.
If not treated promptly, it can lead to soft tissue damage, respiratory failure, liver failure, kidney failure, and multi-organ failure, with a mortality rate exceeding 30 per cent.
The spread of the disease, or “flesh-eating bacteria infection” due to its severity, has been notably faster this year. By June 2, a record total of 977 cases had already been reported, surpassing the entire count of 941 cases for the whole of last year.
The weekly report on infectious disease trends from the NIID, covering the period from June 3 to 9, indicated that Tokyo has the highest number of confirmed cases this year with 150, followed by prefectures of Aichi and Saitama with 69 and 68 cases, respectively.
STSS is primarily transmitted through droplets from the nasal or throat mucosa and through contact with wounds.
Experts caution that the early symptoms of this bacterial infection are often mistaken for the common cold, due to the rapid progression of the disease. High fever accompanied by delirium or rapidly spreading redness around a wound are warning signs that require immediate medical attention.
Healthcare professionals urge anyone experiencing these severe symptoms to seek immediate medical care to prevent the potentially life-threatening progression of the disease.
