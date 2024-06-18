Korea's largest doctors' group begins full-scale strike despite warnings

The Korean Medical Association, representing some 140,000 doctors, mostly self-employed practitioners, pleaded to the public that it is the "last chance" to salvage the nation's health care from the brink of collapse. Some 50,000 people were thought to have participated in a mass rally in Seoul's Yeouido, according to the KMA, while police estimated the figure to be between 5,000 and 12,000.

Vowing to be at the forefront of the battle against the government, Lim Hyun-taek, the KMA's head, said doctors will go on an indefinite strike starting June 27 if the government rejects their demands, warning that they will "fight to the end."

The KMA's three demands are: revisit from scratch the discussion on raising the medical school admissions quota; supplement key points in the government's policy package for essential medical services; and cancel all administrative orders and penalties against junior doctors who have walked off the job since February.

The government has rejected the demands.

"We doctors will fight to the end until the oppressive government treats doctors as valuable professionals who save lives, not as slaves. ... Let's unite to fight against the government's dictatorship and save the country's health care," Lim said during the rally in Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul.