Durian diplomacy: Malaysia-China marks 50 years of fruitful relations

He said that both nations have consistently embraced principles of cooperation and mutual benefit.

“China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. Fruits from Malaysia like durian and mangosteen are now trending among Chinese consumers. Through win-win cooperation, both our countries have achieved growth and fostered closer economic ties, which have created a strong impetus for our respective modernisation drive.

"The mutual development and benefits between our two countries have significantly deepened and accelerated our respective modernisation processes, injecting robust momentum into bilateral economic and trade exchanges," he said during his speech at the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China at the Shangri-La Hotel on Wednesday (June 18).