Myanmar’s middle class shrinks by 50% as 42 million face poverty

The UNDP report states that approximately 75% of Myanmar's population, or around 42 million people, are facing poverty and are at risk of severe poverty, with 13.3 million people suffering from food insecurity.

Additionally, from 2020 to 2022, development aid to Myanmar through the United Nations decreased by over 40%, while humanitarian response programs also faced funding shortages, as highlighted in the UNDP report.

However, the UNDP has assisted over two million people and aims to reach eight million people by the end of 2025, according to the report.