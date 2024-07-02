No kids at the pool? Hotels in South Korea turn back on families

"In the US, where I stayed for years, parents were extremely cautious about ensuring their children did not cause inconvenience to others. Shop owners can also warn parents or even ask them to leave. But in Korea, the culture is a bit different, so customers just had to endure the inconvenience in such situations."

Park Ju-hyuck, a father of two, expressed concerns over the growing trend that does not welcome families with children.

"I understand the hotels are separating kid zones and no-kid zones for those who want to stay quiet. But making all areas no-kid zones is not understandable. If the entire area is banned just because they are kids, the family faces disadvantages after paying the same fees,” Park said.

"The parents who do not control their kids are very few. Most parents are very cautious about their children not causing inconvenience. If someone causes a problem, they should be kicked out. Banning children completely because they are a child is discrimination."

Hotels, like other private businesses, have the right to operate per their policy and rules, but the trend, which adds to a wave of policies excluding children, seniors or certain demographics, raises concerns, experts said.

Lee Eun-hee, a professor at Inha University’s consumer department, pointed out that businesses have the discretion to decide whether to be family-friendly or not, as they are not state-run or welfare organizations.

"Among customers, there are diverse rights such as the right to be with children and the right not to be disturbed. Among these conflicting rights, companies have the operational right to choose in the direction that helps sales."

Professor Kwak Geum-joo of Seoul National University’s psychology department, while acknowledging the businesses' operational rights, cautioned against a society that increasingly "groups" people.

"It seems that society is moving toward less tolerance and an inability to endure a little inconvenience. Although companies can increase income through exclusive policies, I don’t think such a trend would have a positive impact on society as a whole."

Shin Ji-hye

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network