China\'s first panda college to open doors in Sichuan

The 50 wildlife and nature reserve management majors will be trained to become professionals specializing in the protection of animals.

The Panda College, based in the university's College of Life Sciences, was established in September last year by the university and the province's Forestry and Grassland Bureau.

Liao Wenbo, dean of the College of Life Sciences, said the Panda College will cultivate a group of undergraduate and postgraduate students who can work in the Giant Panda National Park and nature reserves.

Covering 27,134 square kilometres in the provinces of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu, the Giant Panda National Park is home to 72 per cent of the country's wild pandas. More than 2,500 sq km are in Sichuan's Baoxing county.