FM’s China visit focuses on economy, crime and railway network

Economic cooperation, joint efforts on crime suppression, PM2.5 air pollution, and the progress of the Thailand-Laos-China railway project were among the topics discussed with Chinese authorities during the official visit to China by Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, the ministry announced on Thursday.

Minister advisor Chayika Wongnapachant said on Thursday that Maris chose to visit China this week as the country is Thailand’s top trade partner and investor, the biggest market for agricultural products, and top contributor to the tourism industry.

It is estimated that this year more than 8 million Chinese tourists will visit Thailand, making China the top priority in diplomatic policy and economic cooperation, she said.

Chayika added that besides meeting potential investors and business partners, Maris also held discussions with Chinese vice president Han Zheng on the progress of Thailand-Laos-China railway project, as well as the further connection to Malaysia to complete a comprehensive rail network in the region.

Maris also met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who said China is ready to support Thailand to become a regional hub in electric vehicle manufacturing, especially in terms of technology transfer and personnel training.