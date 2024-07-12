FM’s China visit focuses on economy, crime and railway network

Economic cooperation, joint efforts on crime suppression, PM2.5 air pollution, and the progress of the Thailand-Laos-China railway project were among the topics discussed with Chinese authorities during the official visit to China by Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, the ministry announced on Thursday.
Minister advisor Chayika Wongnapachant said on Thursday that Maris chose to visit China this week as the country is Thailand’s top trade partner and investor, the biggest market for agricultural products, and top contributor to the tourism industry.
It is estimated that this year more than 8 million Chinese tourists will visit Thailand, making China the top priority in diplomatic policy and economic cooperation, she said.
Chayika added that besides meeting potential investors and business partners, Maris also held discussions with Chinese vice president Han Zheng on the progress of Thailand-Laos-China railway project, as well as the further connection to Malaysia to complete a comprehensive rail network in the region.
Maris also met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who said China is ready to support Thailand to become a regional hub in electric vehicle manufacturing, especially in terms of technology transfer and personnel training.
During the meeting with various Chinese authorities, the Thai delegate discussed cooperation across several dimensions, including export of cattle, tourism promotion, investment in target industries, suppression of call centre gangs, and tackling the PM2.5 air pollution problems in border areas.
Chayika said Maris also met with Bank of China chairman Ge Haijiao and discussed measures to increase ease of doing business for Thai companies planning to expand to China.
After leaving China, Maris headed to New Delhi, India to attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat being held from July 11-12 as part of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, of which Thailand is a member.
Thailand will host the next BIMSTEC Summit in September this year in Chiang Rai province.