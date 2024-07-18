Pheu Thai makes a strong case for digital wallet scheme

The House of Representatives convened on Wednesday (July 17) to review the Draft Additional Budget Appropriations Act for fiscal 2024, amounting to 122 billion baht, proposed by the Cabinet to cover the funds for the 10,000-baht digital wallet project. The session turned into a heated debate between the opposition, led by the Move Forward and Democrat parties, and the supporting faction of Pheu Thai MPs.

This time, the Pheu Thai government did not allow itself to be cornered or overwhelmed as had been the case during previous parliamentary debates on the 2024 budget bill and in live question sessions.

In the previous two rounds, the opposition had done its homework, delivering knockout blows to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the Pheu Thai Party, who made the scheme a flagship proponent of its election campaign.

They highlighted the project's inconsistencies and criticised it as poorly planned, damaging Pheu Thai's credibility and affecting its popularity.