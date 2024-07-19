‘Large-scale’ IT outage hits companies worldwide

Major US air carriers including Delta, United and American Airlines grounded all flights on July 19 over a communication issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flights were suspended at Berlin Brandenburg airport in Germany due to a “technical problem”, a spokeswoman said.

“There are delays to check-in, and flight operations had to be cancelled until 10am,” the spokeswoman said, adding that she could not say when they would resume.

Spanish airport operator Aena said that all airports in Spain were experiencing “disruptions” from an IT outage that hit several companies worldwide on July 19.

In Singapore, the Changi Airport Group said in a Facebook post that check-in processes for some airlines at the airport are being managed manually.