Bangladesh court scraps most job quotas that sparked deadly protests

The government on Saturday extended the curfew indefinitely, according to local media. Restrictions were eased for two hours on Sunday to allow people to shop for supplies.

Tanvir Hasan, a grocer in Dhaka, said, "As curfew eased, people swarmed in like bees. We just had couple of very busy hours."

The clashes have injured thousands across the country in recent days, as police used tear gas, rubber bullets and sound grenades to disperse protesters throwing bricks and setting fire to vehicles.

Experts attribute the unrest to stagnant job growth in the private sector and high youth unemployment, making public sector jobs with regular wage hikes very attractive among the group who make up nearly a fifth of the population.

Bangladesh also faces economic difficulties and secured a $4.7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in January last year after struggling to pay for energy imports, which cut into its dollar reserves and fanned inflation.

Hasina, 76, who won power for a fourth straight term in January, has been credited with turning around Bangladesh's economy and its garment industry. But critics also accuse her of authoritarianism, human rights violations, crackdowns on free speech and suppression of dissent, charges her party denies.

The Supreme Court directed the government to cut the job quotas for families of independence fighters to 5% from 30%, the attorney general said. The remaining 2% of jobs still subject to quotas are for people from so-called backward groups and the disabled, he added.

There was no immediate reaction from groups affected by reduced quotas following Sunday's verdict. The court asked protesting students to return to classes and also asked the government to issue orders on the quotas.

Many opposition leaders, activists and student protesters have been arrested in the current crackdown, said Tarique Rahman, the exiled acting chairman of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Police arrested Nahid Islam, a leading student coordinator, on Saturday, the protesters said.

Universities and colleges have been closed since Wednesday.

India said on Sunday that over 4,500 Indian students have returned home over the past few days. It also said 500 Nepalese students and 38 from Bhutan had arrived in the country.