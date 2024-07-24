North Korean trash balloon falls on Seoul presidential office

South Korea’s Presidential Security Service said that some trash dropped by the North Korean balloon was identified on the grounds of the Yongsan presidential office and the adjacent defence ministry.

The balloon contained mostly scraps of paper and plastic, according to the South Korean military.

The Security Service said that its Chemical, Biological and Radiological response team found in its primary analysis that the North Korean waste materials did not appear to be hazardous and that they had been collected accordingly.

The Security Service said that together with the Joint Chiefs of Staff it was keeping up monitoring and surveillance of the balloons possibly entering the skies over the presidential office.