Visual effects giant to invest HK$200m driving HK’s AI technologies

The Hong Kong-based company has provided visual effects for numerous Hollywood films, including Titanic and The Avengers.

According to the company, the investment will be made by the end of 2029 to promote the technologies of AI virtual humans, visual effects and digital assets, as well as AI visual production.

It aims to build a team of no less than 40 professionals at the science park and submit five patent applications in Hong Kong to accelerate scientific innovation and strengthen intellectual property protection.

Daniel Seah, CEO of the company, said that Hong Kong is an energetic city, as well as an international financial centre and global trade hub with diverse cultures.