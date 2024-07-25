Visual effects giant to invest HK$200m driving HK’s AI technologies

The Hong Kong-based company has provided visual effects for numerous Hollywood films, including Titanic and The Avengers.
According to the company, the investment will be made by the end of 2029 to promote the technologies of AI virtual humans, visual effects and digital assets, as well as AI visual production.
It aims to build a team of no less than 40 professionals at the science park and submit five patent applications in Hong Kong to accelerate scientific innovation and strengthen intellectual property protection.
Daniel Seah, CEO of the company, said that Hong Kong is an energetic city, as well as an international financial centre and global trade hub with diverse cultures.
Digital Domain can assist Hong Kong’s film and television industry in producing more visual effects and consolidating Hong Kong’s position as the “Oriental Hollywood”, Seah said.
The company also plans to broaden the applications of AI virtual human technology to banking, education, elderly services, and tourism, Seah said.
To display the latest AI technology during Wednesday’s ceremony, the company invited Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong to interact and converse with an AI virtual human of late singer Teresa Teng Li-Chun.
Sun said that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has prepared for the challenges and opportunities brought by AI and will support Hong Kong’s AI industry and related research and development strategies.
Sun said that Hong Kong’s supercomputing centre will come into use later this year, and has attracted over 100 representative technology companies to establish or expand their businesses in Hong Kong, many of which are leading AI-related companies.
Those companies will help speed up the local AI ecosystem’s growth and bring in professionals, technology, and funding, Sun added.
With the efforts of all parties, Sun believes Hong Kong can unlock the full potential of AI technology to empower the city’s I&T development, adding that the technology will inject new impetus into the local film industry and bring a brand-new digital entertainment experience to Hong Kong and overseas audiences.
Fang Xue
China Daily
Asia News Network