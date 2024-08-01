Over 10,000 to attend Funan Techo Canal groundbreaking ceremony

The government today (August 1) issued a circular calling on students, workers, ministries, public and private institutions and officials nationwide to join in the celebration and take the rest of the day off from work or study after the festivities.

The completed canal will be 180km in length, starting from the Takeo Canal on the Mekong River in Samrong Thom commune in Kandal’s Kien Svay district, linking to the Bassac River at Kandal’s Koh Thom district, and continuing to the sea through the provinces of Kandal, Takeo, Kampot and Kep. The project is expected to take four years to complete and cost $1.7 billion.

Chet Chealy, rector of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, spoke at a public event hosted by the Kampuchea Thmey media outlet on July 31, stating that the project showcases national unity as almost all Cambodians have voiced their support.

"It shows the great national unity of the Khmer people in this modern age," he said. "[We know that] the Khmer split after the Angkorian era. There were factions that eventually split between the government and the people. Later, whatever the government did, people thought they were just finding ways to oppress them, especially after the Khmer Rouge regime.”