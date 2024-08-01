Over 10,000 to attend Funan Techo Canal groundbreaking ceremony

The event will be marked by the sound of bells, gongs and drums across the country at 9.09am when Prime Minister Hun Manet presses the symbolic button to kick-start the construction.
Officials from Manet’s cabinet confirmed to reporters that there will also be two large-scale concerts, one on Koh Pich in Phnom Penh and another in Kandal’s Takhmao town.
Additionally, the Kandal provincial administration announced plans to prepare Kun Khmer, L’bokator and other forms of martial arts competitions to celebrate the magnificent event.
The government today (August 1) issued a circular calling on students, workers, ministries, public and private institutions and officials nationwide to join in the celebration and take the rest of the day off from work or study after the festivities.
The completed canal will be 180km in length, starting from the Takeo Canal on the Mekong River in Samrong Thom commune in Kandal’s Kien Svay district, linking to the Bassac River at Kandal’s Koh Thom district, and continuing to the sea through the provinces of Kandal, Takeo, Kampot and Kep. The project is expected to take four years to complete and cost $1.7 billion.
Chet Chealy, rector of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, spoke at a public event hosted by the Kampuchea Thmey media outlet on July 31, stating that the project showcases national unity as almost all Cambodians have voiced their support.
"It shows the great national unity of the Khmer people in this modern age," he said. "[We know that] the Khmer split after the Angkorian era. There were factions that eventually split between the government and the people. Later, whatever the government did, people thought they were just finding ways to oppress them, especially after the Khmer Rouge regime.”
"A remarkable aspect of the current situation is the Funan Techo Canal. It represents a sound policy by the government and enjoys nationwide support. This is what I see happening in our society now, and we should be proud of it,” he added.
Chealy considers the canal to be a policy of hope, with a visionary outlook from the country’s leaders.
Citing social interests, he said, “It is not only for economic and political interests but also for the prestige of our nation, showing that we are united again after many years of division.”
He also highlighted the importance of water management, recalling the construction of barays (reservoirs) in the Angkorian era. He noted that even the Pol Pot regime, despite its atrocities, valued water management by displacing people to fulfil policies such as digging ponds or canals.
He believes that those who do not support the project are opposing the Kingdom’s unity and progress.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network