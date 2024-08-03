Kerala landslides: Search enters day 5, death count reaches 360

The rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad continued for the fifth day on Saturday as there are still 218 people missing.

Rescue workers belonging to the Army, NDRF, Fire Department and navy personnel continued to extricate victims’ bodies and body parts from the debris and slush, strewn with large boulders and tree stumps.

The death toll in the devastating landslides that hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on Tuesday morning touched 360 on Saturday.

At least, 86 persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad. As many as 9328 persons are now in various relief camps in the district.

According to official figures, up to 215 people have been confirmed dead so far and 143 body parts have been recovered. The post-mortem examination of 212 bodies and 140 body parts has been completed.

Special teams have been formed to collect and analyse DNA samples from body parts and that of dead bodies to identify the victims and match them to their nearest relatives. The bodies retrieved include 85 women and 29 children.

146 bodies were identified. The identified bodies have been handed over to the victims’ families after autopsies. The district administration estimates that 218 people are still missing based on Aadhaar records, tourist arrival data, and inputs from ASHA workers and the injured.

74 unidentified bodies will be cremated in public cemeteries. Identification of the bodies is a tough task as most of them are disfigured.