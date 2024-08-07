Law to ban dog meat takes effect in South Korea

With the implementation of the law, the government will map out support packages for those involved in the dog meat industry, including dog farms and dog meat restaurants.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, a total of 5,625 businesses are to be affected by the law and are thereby eligible for state support.

The ministry will offer compensation that amounts to the salvage value of properties related to dog farms or slaughterhouses, according to the law's enforcement degree implemented Wednesday.

Dog farmers will also be reimbursed for demolition costs and receive extra monetary compensation -- whose amount will later be determined by the government by as early as late August.

For dog meat distributors or restaurant owners, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea will make up for the cost of a shutdown if approved by the government.

Those in the dog farming industry looking to transition their business may seek state funding to renovate their business facilities, as well as state-sponsored services such as consulting and training.